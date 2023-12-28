The Detroit Red Wings demote defenseman Simon Edvinsson after their latest defensive collapse.

It's understandable if this news isn't what Detroit Red Wings fans were hoping for. Following their recent defensive struggles against the Minnesota Wild, the team has decided to reassign young defenseman Simon Edvinsson back to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Edvinsson was Detroit's 1st overall pick in 2021

Already having had luck with Swedes in their system in years past, the Red Wings picked Edvinsson with the 6th overall pick in 2021. After one year playing with Frölunda HC in his native Sweden, Edvinsson would jump to North America in 2022-23 by suiting up for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. His stint of nine games with Detroit represented the maximum threshold allowed before triggering a year of his three-year entry-level deal. This ensured that his participation remained within the limits to preserve the structure of his contract.

He's now been sent back down to the minors for the 2nd time

Shortly after the loss to New Jersey on December 23, the Red Wings sent Edvinsson back down to the minors, much to the chagrin of Red Wings fans. However, he was called back up prior to last night's game. But with both Olli Määttä and Jeff Petry set to return, Detroit is deciding to send down their 1st overall draft pick of 2021 once again.

In the pair of games that he's played in, Edvinsson averaged 14:38 of ice time and registered an assist with an even plus/minus rating.

Bottom Line: Is this the right call by Detroit management?

The decision to send Edvinsson back down might indeed disappoint Red Wings fans. The team's veteran defensemen have struggled with defensive lapses consistently, leading many to see Edvinsson as a potential breath of fresh air.

Choosing to revert to experienced players like Maatta and Petry instead of keeping the promising young talent with the main squad is a tough call.