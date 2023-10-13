Detroit Red Wings F Alex DeBrincat fired up to play in home opener 

It's good to see Alex DeBrincat fired up to play in his first Detroit Red Wings home opener!

Alex DeBrincat has returned home, signing a four-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings right after being traded this summer from the Ottawa Senators. The Red Wings have finally secured the goal-scoring forward they've long desired, and he's already made an impact by scoring in his Detroit debut last night at New Jersey. Now, it's time to take to the ice at Little Caesars Arena for the first time in the regular season, and he's extremely eager for the opportunity.

He already has his 1st Red Wings goal

DeBrincat equalized the score midway through the third period in last night's season opener at Prudential Center. He did so by besting goaltender Vitek Vanacek with a remarkable wrist shot, which was a true demonstration of a goal scorer's skill.

“I think any time you can get that out of the way, it's good,” he said. “Obviously it was the tying goal so it was nice to get that, but at the end of the day, it's about wins and losses.”

Unsurprisingly, DeBrincat has opened the year playing on the top line with his fellow Michigan native Dylan Larkin.

“I think he's got a lot of speed and he creates a lot of space for me and our other linemates, so if we can keep that up, I think we can play a little more with the puck in the O-zone, get some pucks back and have a lot chances,” DeBrincat said. “Something to build on.”

Alex DeBrincat fired up to make home debut

Hailing from Farmington Hills, DeBrincat will undoubtedly have numerous family and friends in attendance to witness his regular season debut for the team he grew up watching.

“Playing in the pre-season is one thing, but playing in front of friends and family is going to be awesome and I'm really excited for tomorrow,” he said.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings hit the ice at Little Caesars Arena for their home opener tomorrow night Acquired in the summer, fans are happy to see Alex DeBrincat fired up to make his regular-season home debut DeBrincat also praised his linemate and fellow Michigan native Dylan Larkin

Bottom Line: Back on home ice tomorrow night

Tomorrow night's game not only serves as the home opener and home debut for Alex DeBrincat but also introduces the newly installed “Classic Hockeytown” goal horn at Little Caesars Arena.

DeBrincat and his teammates are sure to be eager to make good use of it as they hit the ice at 7:00 PM EST.