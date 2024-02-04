Detroit Red Wings F Alex DeBrincat reflects on cherished family memories at the All-Star game

Happy memories: Detroit Red Wings F Alex DeBrincat loved having his son with him for the 2024 NHL All-Star game

In his debut year with the Detroit Red Wings, forward Alex DeBrincat proudly represented the team at the NHL All-Star game in Toronto this weekend. Returning to play in his home state of Michigan added a personal touch, and the joy of experiencing the All-Star festivities alongside his family made the occasion even more special.

DeBrincat appeared in his 2nd NHL All-Star game

DeBrincat, who notched two goals and clinched the shootout-winning goal for Team Hughes, subsequently accumulated three more points for Team Matthews. Despite these remarkable contributions, he surprisingly missed out on being named the All-Star Game MVP. Nevertheless, DeBrincat expressed that having his young son, Archie, accompany him for the event added an extra layer of enjoyment to the experience.

“Just to have him here is a lot of fun,” the proud DeBrincat explained. “Being around him and putting him through these experiences is definitely pretty cool. I just love having him around.”

Archie, along with DeBrincat's wife Lyndsey, have been regulars at Little Caesars Arena this season, with more than a few adorable moments before games:

“It's fun to contribute and obviously fun to win,” DeBrincat said. “I think you saw pretty much everyone on our team wanted that. We were trying pretty hard there at the end. You might as well try if we're here. That was the memo and everyone on our team had a lot of fun. It was good.”

Meanwhile, DeBrincat knows that there is still work yet to be done after he and the rest of his teammates resume their regular season schedule this coming Saturday.

“Hopefully we can kind of play the same way we were before the break,” DeBrincat said. “And everyone is rested, ready to go and excited to get back.”

Bottom Line: Can DeBrincat help lead Detroit back to the postseason?

The Red Wings are currently grappling with a prolonged postseason drought, having failed to qualify since 2016. This challenging period began during the first year under the coaching tenure of the now-former head coach Jeff Blashill, coinciding with the rookie year of the current captain, Dylan Larkin.

DeBrincat and the Red Wings are set to resume their regular season schedule this Saturday with a matinee clash against the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena.