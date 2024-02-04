Dylan Larkin talks about how Detroit Red Wings learned how to win

The Detroit Red Wings are making waves in the Eastern Conference, currently sitting in the second wild-card spot with a record of 26-18-6. They find themselves in a promising position, with the Toronto Maple Leafs holding the first wild-card spot by a slim margin but with three games in hand. A significant factor in the Red Wings' rise has been their noticeable improvement in team defense, a shift that has been instrumental in their recent successes.

Defensive Strategies and Team Effort

Dylan Larkin, the team's captain, emphasizes the transformation in the team's defensive play and overall strategy. He highlights the collective effort in achieving tighter defense, mentioning the team's goal to limit opponents to “two-or-less” goals per game—a benchmark they have frequently met. This defensive solidity is attributed to a combination of factors including stellar goaltending, effective penalty killing, and notably improved puck management.

“A big emphasis for us is keeping goals out of our net,” Dylan Larkin said. “I think we’ve done a good job of that. You’re going to have the odd night, but we always have a goal kind of two-or-less for the game and we’ve been right there a lot of times. Goaltending, penalty killing, has helped that, but I think our team defense has improved and our puck management. We’re not as much risk, we’re doing it right, and grinding teams down.“

Learning to Win

Perhaps the most significant insight from Larkin revolves around the team's growing understanding of their own game and identity.

“I feel this month we’ve really learned what our game is and how to win hockey games,” Larkin said.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Red Wings' path to learning how to win has been marked by a significant defensive overhaul and a deeper understanding of their team dynamics. Under the leadership of Dylan Larkin, the team has embraced a disciplined approach to the game, focusing on strong defensive play and strategic puck management. As they continue to solidify their position in the playoff race, the Red Wings' newfound knowledge of winning hockey games—rooted in resilience, teamwork, and strategic play—stands as a testament to their growth and potential for the remainder of the season.