Detroit
Saturday, December 14, 2019
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings F Anthony Mantha says he's ready to return

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

It’s a good news-good news situation for the Detroit Red Wings.

The good news is that they broke their losing skid last night with a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. The other good news is that their leading goal scorer is ready to return to action.

Anthony Mantha was injured on November 23 against the New Jersey Devils, and hasn’t played since. And yet, he still leads the team with 12 goals scored.

“I feel perfectly fine,” Mantha said Friday after practice. “The results are good. I did off-ice testing and everything was good. I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t be in except we’re starting two-in-two these next two days.”

The team’s win last night was the first in 13 games; Mantha had to watch them lose eight straight while he was absent from the lineup.

“It’s hard to see the guys in that mood day in and day out,” Mantha said. “It’s not easy to be able to do nothing. I tried to stay positive. That win felt good. Hopefully we can get a streak going.”

