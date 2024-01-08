Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon says ‘this is just the beginning’ after win vs. Ducks

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon says that the team is just getting started after sweeping their California road trip.

The Detroit Red Wings accomplished a rare feat, winning all three games against California-based NHL opponents in a single road trip for the first time since 2008. Their success culminated in a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center last night. Goaltender Alex Lyon, who made 29 saves in his fifth consecutive start, expressed that the team is eager to maintain momentum, stating they're just getting started.

When asked in his postgame interview about the keys to the game, Lyon spoke at length about the connection that he has with his teammates in his first season with the Red Wings.

“I think again, just continuing to build and connect for the team,” Lyon said. “I get more comfortable with the D every day, and I think they get more comfortable with me. We can't take our foot off the gas pedal. This is just the beginning – we have a lot of season left, and we have a big opportunity ahead of us, and we need to take advantage of it.”

Detroit's special teams were key in the win, as they scored a power-play goal while also killing off four Ducks power plays.

“I think we went through a slump for a while with the penalty kill, and special teams can win and lose games oftentimes in this League,” Lyon said. “It's huge to get into a groove here. It's about details, hard work and committing to the penalty kill with an attitude.”

Bottom Line: Alex Lyon is emerging

Lyon initially began the season as the third-string goaltender behind Ville Husso and James Reimer, not seeing game time for Detroit until several weeks into the season. However, due to Husso's injury and Reimer's difficulties, Lyon found himself pushed into action and has impressively capitalized on his chance to shine.

Lyon and the Red Wings have three days off; their next game will take place at Little Caesars Arena against the visiting Edmonton Oilers on January 11.