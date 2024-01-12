Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon will ‘take positives’ after OT loss to Edmonton Oilers

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon says that he will take ‘the positives' after 44 save performance vs. Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings secured a crucial point in the standings on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Edmonton Oilers, largely attributable to an extraordinary performance by goaltender Alex Lyon. Despite facing nearly three times as many shots, Detroit managed to force overtime against the Oilers. However, Darnell Nurse‘s goal in the extra session ultimately granted the Oilers a 3-2 victory, extending their winning streak to nine consecutive games.

Lyon made 44 saves on Thursday night

Lyon was stellar, making 44 saves albeit in a losing effort. However, his strong play enabled the Red Wings to earn a point in the standings, and he stated that a team like the Edmonton Oilers is where “the bar is at”.

“It's a good team,” said Lyon of the Oilers. “It's always interesting playing teams like that because you can see where the bar is at. We came into it knowing it would be a good test. It feels bad right now but it's a huge point and you have to take the positives.”

Meanwhile, don't expect Lyon to get too caught up in his own current hot stretch of play.

“Certainly at the NHL level but I don't think about it like that anymore,” said Lyon of his current hot streak of play. “I don't get too wrapped up. It's going to go the other way eventually. It's the nature of the goalie position.

“You try to ride the highs as long as you can and when the lows happen, just maintain that even keel. That's my focus right now and I'm just trying to help the team provide whatever I can.“

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings were bested by the Edmonton Oilers by a 3-2 score in overtime on Thursday night in Detroit Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon was stellar in net, making 44 saves Lyon states that he'll take the positives as they come and won't read too much into his own personal hot streak

Bottom Line: It's Alex Lyon's net for now



The Red Wings have been without the services of goaltender Ville Husso for the past several weeks due to his injury, allowing Lyon to flourish between the pipes for Detroit. Currently holding the hot hand, Lyon has been a reliable presence in net, making a compelling case for continued starts in Husso's absence.

It would be prudent for the Red Wings to capitalize on Lyon's strong performance and maintain his presence in the starting lineup.