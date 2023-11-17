Detroit Red Wings left upset at costly ‘little mistakes’ in blown loss to Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings left upset in this afternoon's game after blowing a 2-goal lead against the Maple Leafs

It's indeed a disappointing end to the overseas trip for the Detroit Red Wings, as they return home with just one point out of a potential four after today's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Holding a 2-0 lead through two periods, the Red Wings faced a tough turn of events in the final frame. Toronto's potent offense struck three times, securing a 3-2 win. For Detroit, the game was marred by costly “little mistakes” that ultimately led to their downfall, overshadowing their earlier lead and resulting in a frustrating loss.

In the 2nd period, the Red Wings saw goals from Daniel Sprong, who converted a penalty shot, and Lucas Raymond, securing a solid 2-0 lead against the Maple Leafs. Goaltender Alex Lyon's strong performance bolstered their advantage.

However, the 3rd period took a turn when former Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi narrowed the lead for Toronto with a crucial goal, intensifying the game. The impressive William Nylander tied the score with a power play goal, taking advantage of a costly penalty given to Moritz Seider. This set the stage for Leafs' captain John Tavares to net the winning goal after a setup from Bertuzzi, sealing the victory for Toronto.

Red Wings blast the “little mistakes” that proved costly



Leaving Sweden, the Red Wings understandably carry an empty feeling, recognizing that their own mistakes ultimately proved to be the most costly against the Maple Leafs. It's tough knowing that self-inflicted errors played a significant role in the outcomes of these game

“It's little mistakes for sure that ended up costing us and it's very disappointing,” Red Wings forward David Perron said. “We felt like we played a pretty good first 40 minutes and didn't come away with any points at the end of the game.”

Meanwhile, Sweden's own Lucas Raymond wasn't in a joyful mood afterward despite having scored yet again.

“It's tough to really think about (scoring) right now so close after this game,” Raymond said. “Obviously it's been a special experience being in my home country in front of family and friends but at the end of the day we came here to win two games. Not the best mood right now.”

Lyon showcased admirable performance in his first regular-season action since last April, making numerous crucial saves that provided his teammates with a real opportunity to secure the win.

“I just tried to be patient with it, try to feel it out as I go but obviously not good enough for the win tonight and that's disappointing, but it is what it is and I've got to find a way at the end there to make the extra save,” he said. “Those tiny margins are what the NHL comes down to.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

In Stockholm, the Detroit Red Wings faced off against the Maple Leafs in their second consecutive Global Series matchup. Although initially securing a promising 2-0 lead, the Red Wings struggled to maintain it and eventually succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to the Maple Leafs. The team was left disheartened by critical errors that ultimately cost them the opportunity to secure crucial points in the standings.

Bottom Line: Hoping for better luck back home

The early stage of the season offers the Detroit Red Wings ample opportunities to bounce back from the disappointment of these recent setbacks. With a long season ahead, they have multiple chances to shake off the frustration.

Their upcoming home game at Little Caesars Arena against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night provides a fresh opportunity for the Red Wings to regroup and reclaim their momentum.