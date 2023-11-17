The Detroit Red Wings lose Jake Walman to injury, and he won't return to today's game.

If the Detroit Red Wings aim to secure a victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs this afternoon, they'll need to do so without the contribution of one of their talented offensive defensemen. Jake Walman sustained an injury in the 2nd period following an awkward fall into the net. The team announced that he will be sidelined for the remainder of today's game.

Walman was hurt in the 2nd period

It was a concerning moment when Walman seemed to catch a rut in the ice while skating toward the Detroit net, leading to a headfirst fall. His distress was evident, and he needed immediate assistance from the team's training staff to leave the playing surface and head toward the dressing room.

It wouldn't be long before the Red Wings' official social media account would confirm the news that Walman's afternoon was over.

Walman is in the first year of a three-year contract with the Red Wings that he agreed to near the end of last season. In 16 games this season, he's tallied seven points (four goals, three assists) along with a +5 rating.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings are currently engaged in their second Global Series game this afternoon against the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, in the 2nd period, defenseman Jake Walman suffered an injury following an awkward fall into the net. The Red Wings subsequently announced that he would not be rejoining the game for the remainder of today's match.

Bottom Line: Sending good vibes to Jake Walman

Walman has been an incredible addition to the Detroit Red Wings, and his pairing with Moritz Seider has been ranked among the NHL's best defensive pairings.

We hope that his injury isn't serious and that he can soon return to action for the Red Wings.