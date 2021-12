According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have lost another player to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Red Wings tweeted out on Monday that D Marc Staal has been placed in the protocol.

Stay tuned to find out how long Staal will be out.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have placed defenseman Marc Staal in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 6, 2021