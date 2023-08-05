Detroit Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider visit Detroit Lions practice

Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond and defenseman Moritz Seider, both of whom will be entering their 3rd NHL season this fall, were in attendance as the the Detroit Lions continued their Training Camp at their facility in Allen Park.

Today marked the final day of Lions training camp in which they practiced with one another; they'll soon begin joint practices with the New York Giants and then the Jacksonville Jaguars before their exhibition schedule begins this coming Friday at Ford Field.

A pair of top Detroit Red Wings players were in attendance

Visiting the Lions practice today in Allen Park were both Raymond and Seider, who burst onto the scene for the Red Wings in 2021-22 as highly touted rookies. In fact, Seider became the first Red Wings player since the mid-1960s to capture the Calder Memorial Trophy as the National Hockey League's best rookie.

Among the players they chatted with and posed for a photo was quarterback Jared Goff:

This fall has the potential to be a very exciting time for Motor City sports fans, as both the Lions and Red Wings are expected to take the next step in their respective rebuilds.

Just how cool would it be to have a thriving Detroit sports scene with both the Lions and Red Wings getting back to playoff contention or better? We can't wait for both seasons to start!