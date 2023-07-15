Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Red Wings News Reports

Wyatt Newpower signs with Detroit Red Wings

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Defenseman Wyatt Newpower, a product of the University of Connecticut, has reportedly inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Detroit Red Wings for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season. The deal will see Newpower earn $775K at the NHL level, providing depth and stability to the team's defensive corps.

Detroit Red Wings Wild Card Rangers Steven Kampfer Marco Kasper Dan Watson Matt Dumba 2023 NHL Draft James Reimer Brogan Rafferty Detroit Red Wings Line combinations Wyatt Newpower

Wyatt Newpower signs with Red Wings

He has demonstrated his reliability as a defenseman for the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit's AHL affiliate, playing 114 games and contributing five goals and 12 assists. While his chances of making an NHL appearance are slim, Newpower's experience and leadership will prove invaluable in mentoring the younger players in the minor leagues.

Key Points

  • Newpower has signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Red Wings for the 2023-24 NHL season.
  • The contract is valued at $775K at the NHL level.
  • Newpower had a successful college career at the University of Connecticut.
  • The Red Wings signed Newpower to a two-year, $1.6MM contract prior to the 2021-22 season.
  • He has been a reliable defenseman for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL.
  • Newpower's role will primarily be in the minor leagues, mentoring and guiding younger players.

Bottom Line – Strengthening the Ranks

Newpower's experience and reliability in the AHL make him an ideal candidate to mentor the team's young defensemen. As the Red Wings continue their quest for success, Newpower's presence will contribute to the development of a strong and competitive defensive core.

Previous article
Yannick Ngakoue named as fit for Detroit Lions

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Yannick Ngakoue named as fit for Detroit Lions

Do you think the Detroit Lions should sign Yannick Ngakoue?

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.