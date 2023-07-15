Wyatt Newpower signs with Detroit Red Wings

Defenseman Wyatt Newpower, a product of the University of Connecticut, has reportedly inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Detroit Red Wings for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season. The deal will see Newpower earn $775K at the NHL level, providing depth and stability to the team's defensive corps.

Wyatt Newpower signs with Red Wings

He has demonstrated his reliability as a defenseman for the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit's AHL affiliate, playing 114 games and contributing five goals and 12 assists. While his chances of making an NHL appearance are slim, Newpower's experience and leadership will prove invaluable in mentoring the younger players in the minor leagues.

Key Points

Newpower had a successful college career at the University of Connecticut.

The Red Wings signed Newpower to a two-year, $1.6MM contract prior to the 2021-22 season.

Newpower's role will primarily be in the minor leagues, mentoring and guiding younger players.

Bottom Line – Strengthening the Ranks

Newpower's experience and reliability in the AHL make him an ideal candidate to mentor the team's young defensemen. As the Red Wings continue their quest for success, Newpower's presence will contribute to the development of a strong and competitive defensive core.