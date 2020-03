Here we go again…

According to Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, LW Adam Erne will miss significant time due to a broken hand. In fact, with just 5 weeks or so left, he could miss the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

Coach Blashill said Adam Erne will miss significant time due to a broken hand. #RedWings — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 2, 2020

In 56 games this season, Erne has two goals and three assists.