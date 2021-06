Sharing is caring!

For those of you Detroit Red Wings fans who love concept jerseys (who doesn’t), we have a little something for the old sweet tooth.

As you can see below, @Z89Design has outdone himself once again by creating a Red Wings ‘Motor City’ concept jersey that honors the history of Detroit when it comes to the auto industry.

In my opinion, the forearms of the sweaters shown below, which feature a checkered flag pattern, are the perfect touch to a pretty sweet concept jersey.

Nation, what do you think?