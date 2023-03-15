Detroit Red Wings not ready to give up on playoffs just yet

The Detroit Red Wings have been facing an uphill battle in their quest for a playoff spot, and with just 15 games remaining on their schedule, they will have to go on a run to get into the NHL Playoffs. As it stands, the Red Wings are seven points out of the final wild-card spot, and they will have to jump five teams to get there. Despite their recent struggles, the Wings remain determined to make a push for the playoffs. Their coach, Derek Lalonde, has emphasized the importance of performance over the outcome and the team has responded. With 15 games left in the regular season, the Wings know they have a tough road ahead, but they refuse to give up on their playoff hopes.

Key points

The Detroit Red Wings are still in the hunt (barely) for a playoff spot, despite facing a difficult challenge with seven points and five teams standing between them and a wild-card spot.

The team has struggled in recent weeks, including losing six in a row at one point amidst the turmoil of seeing four teammates traded at the deadline.

The Wings have responded well to their coach's emphasis on performance over the outcome.

The Detroit Red Wings have lost 6-straight road games, and have been outscored 24-8 in those games

The team remains determined to make a push for the playoffs, with 15 games left in the regular season.

Big Picture: Detroit Red Wings' playoff hopes hang in the balance

The Detroit Red Wings' playoff hopes hang in the balance, as they face a difficult challenge to make a push for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Despite recent struggles, the team remains determined to make a playoff run. With 15 games left in the regular season, the Wings know they have a tough road ahead, but their refusal to give up on their playoff hopes shows their commitment to excellence and their dedication to their fans. That being said, the Red Wings have lost 6-straight road games, and have been outscored 24-8 in those contests. They will have to right the ship on the road if they truly want to make a run.

- Advertisement -

“You play meaningless games down the stretch, that is not the NHL, that is not fun,” Andrew Copp said. “So we have to find a way to make these meaningful towards the end.”

“I’m just happy we are playing the right way,” Lalonde said. “That stretch around the deadline where we didn’t play well, probably felt sorry for ourselves a little bit. But we’ve got our group now, and we’ve got some guys slotted correctly, we have some rhythm with our group. I just want to play and the right way, and for the most part, over these last four games, we have. It’s a little frustrating (Tuesday) that we I felt we deserved a better outcome, at least a point out of this game.”