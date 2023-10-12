Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Red Wings Opening Night Line Combos Revealed

In just a matter of minutes, the Detroit Red Wings will open up their 2023-24 season when they take on the New Jersey Devils. Just moments ago, the Red Wings revealed their Opening Night line combinations, and as you can see, it will be Alex Debrincat, Dylan Larkin, and David Perron on the 1st line.

What are the Red Wings Line Combos?

Forwards:

  • DeBrincat/Larkin/Perron
  • Fabbri/Compher/Raymond
  • Rasmussen/Copp/Sprong
  • Kostin/Veleno/Fischer

Defensemen:

  • Walman/Seider
  • Chiarot/Petry
  • Gostisbehere/Holl

Goaltenders:

  • Husso
  • Reimer
