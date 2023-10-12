Alex DeBrincat says he and Dylan Larkin ‘Could really make things happen’

As the Detroit Red Wings gear up for their inaugural game of the 2023-24 regular season against the New Jersey Devils, all eyes are on the ice where Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat will be lacing up together. DeBrincat's acquisition during the summer was a strategic move, designed to provide the Wings with a dynamic goal-scoring talent they've yearned for and to complement Larkin's playmaking abilities.

What did Alex DeBrincat Say?

During a recent interview, DeBrincat said that he believes that he and Larkin “could really make things happen” if they are able to play with the puck for most of the game.

“If we're just hard on the puck, we're going to make a lot happen,” DeBrincat said. “He has a lot of speed and skill. If we can play with the puck most of the game, it should be a fun night, and we could really make things happen.”

“It takes some time to build that and kind of know where each other is going to be,” DeBrincat said. “It does take some time, but we're on the right track. It's all about work ethic to start off and then we'll start feeling it.”

“He has such speed up the middle and it creates a lot of space for his wingers,” DeBrincat said. “He can skate the puck and bump it out or you see him skate through a lot of people, too. He's strong on his stick. I just think it's a good fit for me.”

Bottom Line – On-Ice Potential

As the Red Wings embark on a promising season, the partnership between DeBrincat and Larkin adds a layer of intrigue to their journey. Beyond the ice, their friendship golf adds a touch of camaraderie to their budding on-ice chemistry, making it a storyline to watch this season.