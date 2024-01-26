Detroit Red Wings praise their fans ‘energy’ during 3-0 victory over Flyers

After their 3-0 shutout win, the Detroit Red Wings praise their fans and the noticeable energy they brought on Thursday night.

The Detroit Red Wings staged a critical rebound at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night, securing a 3-0 shutout victory against the Philadelphia Flyers. The sellout crowd in the venue added to the excitement, with multiple pro-Detroit Lions chants echoing through the arena during the late stages of the 3rd period. As it became evident that Detroit would secure two points in the standings, the energized crowd reflected the enthusiastic spirit of sports fans in the city. It's indeed an exciting time for Detroit sports, a sentiment not lost on the Red Wings.

Excitement in the air as the Detroit Lions are set to play in the NFC Championship game

In the closing moments of Thursday night's game, the enthusiastic sellout crowd couldn't contain their excitement, breaking into spirited “Let's Go Lions” chants. Notably, there were also several resounding “Jared Goff” chants, serving as a tribute to the Lions' starting quarterback. The lively atmosphere in the arena reflected the shared passion of Detroit sports fans and added an extra layer of celebration to the Red Wings' victory.

Detroit cannot wait for Sunday.



Red Wings fans were chanting JARED GOFF! at the game tonight. @BSMotorCity pic.twitter.com/tyQvD9oMu2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 26, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings praise their fans and the energy they brought to the win

The festive crowd wasn't lost on the Red Wings players, who naturally took notice.

“It’s the energy, the excitement,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “As a fan myself, it’s been unbelievable to watch. Of course, you can feel the energy and it’s awesome. This is an unbelievable time in Detroit. I’m glad we’re pitching in a little bit, playing at a really high level. But how can you not be energized? This is flat-out amazing, goosebump amazing. It’s awesome.”

Lalonde and the rest of the team certainly took notice of the pro-Goff chants, a phenomenon that was also prominently present at Ford Field during Sunday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The resonance of these chants not only showcased the strong support for quarterback Goff but also underlined the unity and enthusiasm of Detroit sports fans across different arenas.

“We thought it was ‘Tangs is God, Tangs is God!'”, Lalonde joked, referencing Red Wings assistant coach Alex Tanguay.

Meanwhile, Lalonde “loved” that his team kept the Flyers off the scoresheet, especially after the wild 7-6 win over the Flyers back on December 22.

“Obviously, a shutout against that team, in a moment like this, these games are becoming increasingly bigger as we get towards the second half, especially these teams that we’re neck and neck with,” Lalonde said. “Love the fact that we pitched a shutout here. It felt like a good team shutout.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings earned a 3-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena The Detroit Red Wings praise their fans and the energy they brought, including several pro-Lions chants The Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, with the winner advancing to the Super Bowl

Bottom Line: Exciting times for sports in Detroit

The Red Wings have impressively rebounded from a challenging stretch in December, positioning themselves squarely in the playoff race. Meanwhile, the Lions are on the cusp of making franchise history with a chance to secure their first-ever trip to the Super Bowl, just one win away.

As the anticipation builds, the Red Wings have one crucial game left before the Lions take the stage at Levi's Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Red Wings will host the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night, adding to the excitement of Detroit sports fans during this thrilling period.