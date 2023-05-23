Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Mazur tearing it up at IIHF World Championship

The Detroit Red Wings have many young talented players set to make their NHL debut in the coming years, one being Carter Mazur. Mazur is currently playing for Team USA in the IIHF World Championship which ironically has Red Wings coach Derek LaLonde on their staff, which is giving him a front seat to Mazur’s talents. Today Mazur tallied an assist on the overtime winner for Team USA, who beat Team Sweden, featuring fellow Red Wings players Lucas Raymond and Jonatan Berggren. The win helped Team USA secure the top spot in Group A.

Carter Mazur, who is a native of Jackson, MI, was drafted by the Red Wings with the 70th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft out of the University of Denver. Last season in his final season in the NCAA, he played in 40 games registering 22 goals and 15 assists for 37 points. Once Denver was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Mazur signed his Red Wings contract on March 28th and reported to Grand Rapids, where he played for the Griffins for six games averaging a point a game with six points off three goals and three assists.

He is now playing in the IIHF World Championship tournament for Team USA where he is doing what he can to impress Red Wings coach Derek LaLonde; Mazur has scored a goal and added three assists in the tournament, including today’s helper, and he is a +8.

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

Mazur will be a part of the Detroit Red Wings training camp as he will look to make the team and start the season with Detroit after a strong showing to end last season and his current stretch in the IIHF. The Red Wings are also well represented at this tournament with six other players there; Lucas Raymond and Jonatan Berggren are on Team Sweden, Moritz Seider is playing for Team Germany, Olli Maatta is playing for Team Finland, Dominik Kubalik is playing for Czechia and is putting on a clinic in the tournament with eight goals and four assists, and finally Joe Veleno who was playing for Team Canada but has now been suspended for five games.

The tournament has now reached the quarterfinals, which will take place on Thursday, and every player except Veleno will be playing, so if you’re missing Red Wings hockey as we hit summer, then tune in on Thursday to see your favorite players play.