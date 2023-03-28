Detroit Red Wings sign Michigan native Winger Carter Mazur

The Detroit Red Wings announced that they have signed Winger Carter Mazur to a three-year-entry-level contract for the 2023-24 season. Mazur will report to Grand Rapids of the AHL on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed left wing Carter Mazur to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season.



Mazur will report to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/uRHISwdKZC — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 28, 2023

Key Points

Red Wings sign winger Carter Mazur

Mazur signed a three-year-entry-level contract.

Mazur will report to Grand Rapids on an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season.

Mazur's contract will begin in the 2023-24 season.

Meet Carter Mazur

Mazur was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings 70th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft out of the University of Denver. Mazur's college season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA tournament with a loss to Cornell University.

- Advertisement -

Mazur this season appeared in 40 games and would score 22 goals along with adding 15 assists, Mazur finished fifth in the country in goals this season. Over the course of his college career, Mazur played in 81 games scoring 36 goals and tallying 39 assists. The six-foot 172 lbs winger native of Jackson, MI will look to play for his hometown team in the 2023-24 season.