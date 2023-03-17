Detroit Red Wings recall Czarnik and Edvinsson under emergency conditions

The Detroit Red Wings have called up center Austin Czarnik and defenseman Simon Edvinsson from their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. Both players were recalled under emergency conditions, as the team has been struggling with injuries and inconsistent play. Czarnik has played 15 games with the Red Wings this season, recording three points, while Edvinsson has spent the entire 2022-23 season with the Griffins, leading the team's defensemen with 27 points.

Detroit Red Wings recall Czarnik and Edvinsson

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled center Austin Czarnik and defenseman Simon Edvinsson from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Czarnik has played 15 games with the Red Wings this season, recording three points, a plus-one rating, four penalty minutes, 14 shots, and 13 hits. Meanwhile, Edvinsson has spent the entire season with the Griffins and leads the team's defensemen with 27 points.

The Big Picture: Red Wings look to add depth to their struggling roster

The Red Wings have been struggling with injuries and inconsistent play, leading to a need for more depth on their roster. The call-up of Czarnik and Edvinsson provides the team with added firepower in desperate times. While Czarnik has played a limited role with the Red Wings this season, his success in the AHL suggests he could contribute more at the NHL level. Edvinsson, a top prospect for the Red Wings, has been performing well in the AHL and could help bolster the team's defense.

Emerging Prospects By the Numbers

Czarnik has played 43 games with the Griffins, recording 14 goals (T2nd), 23 assists (3rd), 37 points (4th), four power-play goals (T3rd), three shorthanded goals (1st), and 86 shots (5th).

Edvinsson leads the Griffins' defensemen with 27 points (5-22-27) and 50 penalty minutes in 51 games.

The stats provided show that Czarnik has been a consistent performer in the AHL this season, ranking among the Griffins' team leaders in several categories. Edvinsson, meanwhile, has been a standout defenseman for the Griffins, leading the team's defensemen in points and showing an ability to contribute offensively.