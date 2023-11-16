Detroit Red Wings reportedly a candidate to play in NHL Winter Classic at The Horseshoe

Could the Detroit Red Wings take part in an upcoming NHL Winter Classic?

The Detroit Red Wings boast a history of thrilling outdoor games, starting with the 2009 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field against arch-rivals, the Blackhawks. They also made a mark in the attendance record-breaking 2014 Winter Classic against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Looking ahead, there's speculation that the Red Wings might feature in a potential Winter Classic event in Columbus, possibly facing off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Ohio State Buckeyes‘ home turf.

Another NHL Winter Classic for Detroit?

The location for the 2025 NHL Winter Classic remains undecided, yet there's buzz as team officials have recently explored Ohio Stadium as a potential venue for the event. Assessing its feasibility, they're considering the possibility of hosting this renowned game at the stadium.

“The National Hockey League is constantly planning the bigger events, and the Winter Classic is one of their marquee events. I know that league officials were at Ohio State on the weekend and they were conducting a site survey of Ohio Stadium,” analyst Darren Dreger said. “I’m sure the (Columbus) Blue Jackets are looking forward to this becoming official. It’s not official yet. It’s in the preliminary stages.”

According to former NHL goalie and current analyst Kevin Weekes, the Red Wings are said to be in consideration for the potential event in Columbus.

The 2014 Winter Classic between Detroit and Toronto set an NHL record for attendance, with 105,491 spectators. A potential event in Columbus could boast a similar number of fans, as the venue holds 102,780 fans.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Red Wings have been part of several recent outdoor games, having featured in both the 2009 and 2014 NHL Winter Classics. NHL officials have toured Ohio Stadium to assess the potential of hosting the Winter Classic there in the future According to analyst Kevin Weekes, there's speculation that the Red Wings are among the potential contenders to participate.

Bottom Line: On to Columbus?

If the Red Wings secure this opportunity, it would signify their return to the Winter Classic after a gap of over 10 years, and their first outdoor appearance in eight years.

We'll eagerly await any additional details regarding the potential participation of the Red Wings in the upcoming NHL Winter Classic.