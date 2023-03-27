Detroit Red Wings sign 20-year-old Defenseman William Wallinder

The Detroit Red Wings announced that they have signed Defenseman William Wallinder to a three-year-entry-level contract for the 2023-24 season. Wallinder will head to Grand Rapids of the AHL to finish the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed defenseman William Wallinder to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season.



Wallinder will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/EnXB5HFDxW — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 27, 2023

Key Points

Red Wings sign William Wallinder

Wallinder signed a three-year-entry-level contract.

Wallinder will report to Grand Rapids for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Wallinder is expected to play for the Red Wings in 2023-24.

Meet William Wallinder

Walliunder was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings 32nd overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Wallinder has been playing in the Swedish Hockey League for the Rogle BK team this season alongside another future Red Wing, Marco Kasper.

Wallinder has played in 50 games this season, scored seven goals, added 19 assists, and was a plus-three in the plus/minus category. Wallinder and his Rogle BK team just wrapped up their season with a loss in the quarterfinals of their playoffs. The six-foot-four lefty defenseman will be a solid addition to the Red Wings' future and will be fun to see play with the Griffins as they wrap up their season in the next couple of weeks.