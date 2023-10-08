Detroit Red Wings Sign Zach Aston-Reese

The Big Picture: Elevating Defensive Prowess

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have officially inked center Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year, two-way contract. Despite lacking the size and physical attributes that are often sought after in fourth-line role players, Aston-Reese has managed to carve out a reputation as a robust defensive contributor in the NHL.

Who is Zach Aston-Reese

According to DetroitRedWings.com, during the 2022-23 season, Aston-Reese donned the Toronto Maple Leafs jersey for the entire campaign, contributing 10 goals and 4 assists in 77 games. In addition, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward netted a goal in six Stanley Cup playoff games, playing a role in the Maple Leafs' first postseason series victory since 2004. Prior to that, Aston-Reese had a split season in 2021-22, dividing his time between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks.

During that period, he amassed 15 points (5 goals and 10 assists), boasted a plus-nine rating, and served 28 penalty minutes in 69 games. Aston-Reese's journey began when he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 14, 2017. Since the 2017-18 season, he has accumulated a total of 80 points (42 goals and 38 assists), maintained a plus-33 rating, and accrued 124 penalty minutes over 307 games, representing the Penguins, Ducks, and Maple Leafs.

Bottom Line – Adding Depth

Zach Aston-Reese's signing signifies the Detroit Red Wings' commitment to adding depth to their roster. While his offensive production in the NHL has been moderate, Aston-Reese's knack for defensive play adds a valuable dimension to the team's strategy.