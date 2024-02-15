Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Red Wings to play outdoor game in 2025

This is some pretty awesome news if you are a fan of the Detroit Red Wings! Will you be attending this?

In an exciting development for hockey fans, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to face the Columbus Blue Jackets in an enthralling outdoor NHL game. Scheduled for March 1, 2025, this match is set to take place at the iconic Ohio State University stadium, affectionately known as “The Horseshoe,” which boasts a capacity of over 110,000 spectators.

A Tradition of Outdoor Games

This event marks another significant milestone in the Red Wings' history of participating in outdoor games, underscoring the NHL's commitment to celebrating the sport's rich heritage. With previous appearances in memorable outdoor matches at the Big House in 2014 and against notable teams such as the Blackhawks, Avalanche, and Maple Leafs, the Red Wings are well-acquainted with the grandeur and excitement that these events encapsulate.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings will play an outdoor game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1, 2025.
  2. The game will be held at Ohio State University's stadium, “The Horseshoe,” highlighting a significant event with a capacity for over 110,000 fans.
  3. This marks another chapter in the Red Wings' storied history of outdoor games, offering fans a unique and memorable experience.
The Bottom Line – A Frosty Fete to Remember

As the Detroit Red Wings gear up to extend their legacy of outdoor games, this upcoming clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets stands as a testament to hockey's enduring appeal. Set against the storied backdrop of “The Horseshoe,” the 2025 outdoor game promises not just competitive action but a celebration of the sport's heritage. For fans and players alike, this event is shaping up to be a memorable encounter that captures the essence of hockey in its most elemental form.

