Detroit Red Wings trade Edmonton Oilers for Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin

It may have taken longer than many expected, but Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is wheeling and dealing in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft. According to the Edmonton Oilers, they have traded forward Kailer Yamamoto & forward Klim Kostin to the Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.

🔁 TRADE 🔁



The #Oilers have traded forward Kailer Yamamoto & forward Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 29, 2023

Red Wings trade Oilers for Yamamoto and Kostin

Klim Kostin

Kostin, who was originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the 1st Round of the 2017 NHL Draft, is 24 years old. During the 2022-23 season, he scored 11 goals and dished out 10 assists in 57 games with the Oilers.

Kailer Yamamoto

Yamamoto, who was originally selected by the Oilers in the 1st Round of the 2017 NHL Draft, is also 24 years old. during the 2022-23 season, he scored 10 goals and dished out 15 assists in 58 games with Edmonton.

Bottom Line: Cash Dump for the Oilers

Unloading Kostin and Yamamoto is obviously a cash dump for the Oilers, but both players have a chance to make an impact for the Red Wings during the upcoming season. Steve Yzerman may not have made the trade many fans were hoping for, but this is a move that should help the team during the 2023-24 season.