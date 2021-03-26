Detroit Red Wings troll Claude Lemieux with epic video game-like video

Sharing is caring!

24 years ago today, one of the most memorable games in NHL history took place when the Detroit Red Wings squared off against the Colorado Avalanche.

On that day, which has since been called the Fight Night at the Joe, Red Wings forward Darren McCarty absolutely embarrassed Claude Lemieux, or should we say, “The Turtle.”

In honor of that memorable night, the Red Wings just tweeted out and epic video game-like video which is nothing short of perfection.

Check it out.

24 years later… never gets old. 😏🎮 pic.twitter.com/u5OtYkdmkW — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 26, 2021