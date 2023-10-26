Detroit Red Wings update status of Alex DeBrincat and Jeff Petry

The latest status of Alex Debrincat and Jeff Petry have been released by the Red Wings.

The Detroit Red Wings are set to return to the ice this evening for a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. Following yesterday's practice, there was some uncertainty regarding Alex DeBrincat‘s availability, as he had been feeling under the weather and missed the team's skate. Fortunately, there's good news on that front, as it appears that DeBrincat will be able to join his teammates on the ice tonight.

DeBrincat was absent from yesterday's practice at Little Caesars Arena due to not feeling well, as noted by head coach Derek Lalonde. Lalonde mentioned that DeBrincat's condition would be reassessed today. As of today, DeBrincat's final evaluation will take place following the pre-game skate, but it appears he's on track to be available for the game.

Furthermore, Lalonde provided clarification on the status of veteran defenseman Jeff Petry. Petry is not slated to play tonight, but he is anticipated to be fully prepared to return when the Red Wings take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Both players are in their first year with the Red Wings.

With nine goals and four assists in his first seven games, DeBrincat is ranked third in the NHL in total points behind Dylan Larkin (14) and New Jersey's Jack Hughes (17).

The Detroit Red Wings face the Jets tonight at Little Caesars Arena starting at 7:00 PM EST.