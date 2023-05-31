Detroit Tigers 11th ranked prospect Reese Olson to start Friday

It was just announced that Detroit Tigers' 11th prospect Reese Olson will take the ball and make his major league debut on Friday when the Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox. That is supposed to be Eduardo Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation but he was placed on the injured list yesterday.

Key Points:

Reese Olson is to make his major league debut Friday.

Detroit Tigers will play the Chicago White Sox Friday.

Olson takes Eduardo Rodriguez’s spot as Rodriguez was placed on IL.

Reese Olson is in Tigers clubhouse. He’ll join Tigers rotation and make his MLB debut Friday at White Sox. He’s Tigers No. 11 prospect per @MLBPipeline. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) May 31, 2023

Reese Olson by the numbers

Olson, this season has made ten starts for the Tigers AAA team, the Toledo Mud Hens posting a 2-3 record with a 6.38 ERA in 36.2 innings of work and striking out 47 batters; he also has posted a 1.75 WHIP, a 5.4 BB/9, and an 11.5 K/9. Olson had a tough start to the 2023 season for Toledo; in his first three starts, he gave up 15 runs over nine innings of work. In his last two starts, Olson has been dialed in, which has resulted in his call-up to the majors and making a start for the Tigers. In those two starts, Olson has pitched ten innings giving up just one run on five hits and has struck out 19.

Wrapping it up for the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have been hit with an injury bug losing Rodriguez, Riley Greene, and Matt Vierling which means we will start to see more of their big-name prospects get their chance to play in the big leagues. Tonight the Tigers will finish up their series against the Texas Rangers as they look to avoid being swept. Then they will have an off day as they head to Chicago to take on the White Sox for a three-game series over the weekend, and Reese Olson will get things started for them on Friday night.