Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers acquire catcher Eric Haase from Cleveland Indians

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have acquired catcher Eric Haase from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for cash considerations.

To make space for Haase in the 40-man roster, RHP Dario Agrazal has been designated for assignment.

