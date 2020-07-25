Detroit Tigers add another Fulmer to the team

The Detroit Tigers already have pitcher Michael Fulmer on the roster, and now they have another Fulmer who will be wearing the old English D.
The team has claimed RHP Carson Fulmer off waivers from the Chicago White Sox today:
The Tigers today have claimed RHP Carson Fulmer off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. A corresponding roster move will be made once Fulmer reports to the team.
Fulmer is a former star at Vanderbilt and was a 2015 first round draft choice.