Saturday, July 25, 2020
Detroit Tigers add another Fulmer to the team

By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Tigers already have pitcher Michael Fulmer on the roster, and now they have another Fulmer who will be wearing the old English D.

The team has claimed RHP Carson Fulmer off waivers from the Chicago White Sox today:

Fulmer is a former star at Vanderbilt and was a 2015 first round draft choice.

