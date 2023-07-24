Detroit Tigers announce flurry of roster moves prior to game vs. Giants

On Monday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will host the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park. Just moments ago, the Tigers announced a flurry of roster moves, including optioning SP Alex Faedo to Triple-A Toledo and placing RHP Mason Englert on the 15-day IL.

Detroit Tigers announce flurry of roster moves

Here are the moves the Tigers announced just moments ago:

*Optioned RHP Alex Faedo to Triple-A Toledo

*Placed RHP Mason Englert on the 15-day IL, retroactive to 7/23, with left hip tightness

*Recalled LHP Zach Logue & RHP Brendan White from Triple-A Toledo

Faedo was Brilliant on Sunday

Faedo gave a remarkable performance for the Detroit Tigers last Sunday afternoon. In his victorious comeback to the rotation, he threw six innings without conceding a run and allowed only a single hit, contributing significantly to a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park.

“It's hard to say I felt like my command was pretty good today when I walked four,” said Faedo. “But I was around the zone. I thought my misses were just off, so they were quality misses.“

“A lineup like that, one through nine they have guys who not only hit it out of the yard but they hit gaps and do everything with the stick, I feel you have to be able to stay out of the middle. That's why my approach was to live or die on the corners.”

A.J. Hinch liked that Faedo was able to say “locked in” mentally against a very good Padres' lineup.

“He hung in there mentally and physically to get through a lineup he hasn't seen a ton but one he saw do damage the last couple of nights and he knows the names,” he said.

“He stayed locked in mentally and got some really big outs, especially in the sixth. We extended him as far as we possibly could and asked a lot out of him and he delivered.”