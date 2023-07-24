Rumor: Detroit Tigers make decision on Alex Faedo

According to a report from Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, the Detroit Tigers P Alex Faedo‘s locker has been cleaned out, signaling that the team will soon announce that he will be sent down to Triple-A.

Earlier, Evan Woodbery reported that pitchers Zach Logue and Brendan White are both in the Tigers clubhouse, but no moves have been announced yet.

Faedo Cruised During Sunday's Start

Faedo, who was recently called up from Triple-A Toledo, put on an exceptional show for the Tigers on Sunday afternoon. In his triumphant return to the rotation, he pitched six scoreless innings, giving up just one hit, leading to a 3-1 triumph at Comerica Park against the San Diego Padres.

“It's hard to say I felt like my command was pretty good today when I walked four,” said Faedo. “But I was around the zone. I thought my misses were just off, so they were quality misses.“

“A lineup like that, one through nine they have guys who not only hit it out of the yard but they hit gaps and do everything with the stick, I feel you have to be able to stay out of the middle. That's why my approach was to live or die on the corners.”

Tigers skipper A.J. Hinch liked what he saw from Faedo on Sunday.

“He hung in there mentally and physically to get through a lineup he hasn't seen a ton but one he saw do damage the last couple of nights and he knows the names,” he said.

“He stayed locked in mentally and got some really big outs, especially in the sixth. We extended him as far as we possibly could and asked a lot out of him and he delivered.”

