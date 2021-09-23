Detroit Tigers announce new Vice President of Player Development

On Thursday, Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila made a big announcement as he officially named Ryan Garko as the club’s Vice President of Player Development.

Garko previously spent time on the Major League coaching staff of the Los Angeles Angels.

He has ties to both Tigers manager AJ Hinch and pitching coach, Chris Fetter.

Garko spent the previous two seasons on the Major League coaching staff of the Los Angeles Angels. pic.twitter.com/sXDXHw3joD — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 23, 2021