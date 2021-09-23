Detroit Tigers announce new Vice President of Player Development

by

On Thursday, Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila made a big announcement as he officially named Ryan Garko as the club’s Vice President of Player Development.

Garko previously spent time on the Major League coaching staff of the Los Angeles Angels.

He has ties to both Tigers manager AJ Hinch and pitching coach, Chris Fetter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.