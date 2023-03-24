Detroit Tigers announce Opening Day starting pitcher

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will be the Detroit Tigers‘ Opening Day starter for the second straight season. Rodriguez is honored to be the first guy on the mound for the organization and is excited to go out there and enjoy it. He missed out on a pair of Opening Day starts with the Boston Red Sox before joining the Tigers. Rodriguez thinks about Opening Day like any other game to stay calm in a high-pressure situation.

Key points:

Eduardo Rodriguez will be the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day starter for the second straight season

Rodriguez is honored to be trusted by the Tigers' organization

Rodriguez missed out on a couple of Opening Day starts with the Boston Red Sox

Rodriguez thinks about Opening Day like any other game to stay calm

Why it Matters for Detroit Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez

The Detroit Tigers have officially announced that Rodriguez will be their Opening Day starter for the second consecutive season. The team begins their regular season on March 30th against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Rodriguez expressed his gratitude for being trusted to be the first guy on the mound for the organization. He missed out on a couple of Opening Day starts in his previous team, the Boston Red Sox, but is now tabbed for back-to-back Opening Day starts. Rodriguez thinks about Opening Day like any other game to stay calm in high-pressure situations.

“They trust you to be the first guy on the mound for the organization,” Rodriguez said Thursday. “That's something really special. Every time I have the opportunity, I'm going to go out there and enjoy it.”

Big Picture: Rodriguez is ready for the Upcoming Season

The Detroit Tigers will start their regular season on March 30th with Eduardo Rodriguez as their Opening Day starter. Rodriguez signed a five-year, $77 million contract with the Tigers before the 2022 season. He finished his first year with the team posting a 4.05 ERA with 34 walks and 72 strikeouts across 91 innings in 17 starts. Rodriguez is expected to be a trade candidate at the deadline with his opt-out clause following this season. He said he is ready for the upcoming season.

“I put a lot of work in this offseason to be where I am now,” Rodriguez said. “I feel happy the way my pitches are moving, the way my body feels and the way everything feels on the right path for the season.”