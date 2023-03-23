Detroit Tigers farm system is not in a healthy place

The Detroit Tigers have seen a significant decline in their farm system's ranking, as they are currently sitting at No. 25, according to MLB.com. In 2021, the Tigers entered the season with the No. 2 farm system, and heading into 2022, they were No. 10. They had a great run with several top prospects, including Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, and Casey Mize, who have all graduated and moved on to the majors. However, the Tigers now lack the exciting ceilings that this trio possessed in the Minors. Furthermore, their top-ranked prospect, Jackson Jobe, is out due to a back injury for much of the 2023 season. Despite this, the Tigers have seven of their top 11 prospects on the infield, with Jace Jung and Colt Keith among them. The Tigers' farm system is building depth with three prospects in the Top 100, two others on positional Top 10 lists, and a few others knocking on the door.

Why it Matters for Detroit Tigers

If the Detroit Tigers were a contender, not many would care too much about where their farm system ranked, but that is far from the case. In fact, it is a bit concerning that the Tigers' farm system is currently ranked No. 25, while their Major League club is still quite a way from being a contender in the American League. New Tigers' president of baseball operations Scott Harris is clearly treating this like a rebuild, and it could take a few years (or more) before the team is ready to contend for a World Series.