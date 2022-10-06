Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers C Dustin Garneau makes decision for 2023

There are going to be plenty of changes for the Detroit Tigers in 2023 and catcher Dustin Garneau is not going to be around to see it.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Dustin Garneau Detroit Tigers

Catcher Dustin Garneau only played in 28 games for the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He originally came to Detroit when the Tigers purchased his contract from the Colorado Rockies in August of 2021.

During those 28 games, he hit .222 with six home runs and 12 RBIs.

He was designated for assignment by the Tigers in May of 2022.

What decision did Dustin Garneau make?

According to a report from Emily Waldon, Dustin Garneau has elected for free agency, which means his time with the Detroit Tigers is over.

We wish Dustin Garneau, who is now 35, the best of luck moving forward.

