Detroit Tigers C Dustin Garneau makes decision for 2023

Catcher Dustin Garneau only played in 28 games for the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He originally came to Detroit when the Tigers purchased his contract from the Colorado Rockies in August of 2021.

Featured Videos



During those 28 games, he hit .222 with six home runs and 12 RBIs.

He was designated for assignment by the Tigers in May of 2022.

What decision did Dustin Garneau make?

According to a report from Emily Waldon, Dustin Garneau has elected for free agency, which means his time with the Detroit Tigers is over.

#Tigers C Dustin Garneau has elected free agency. — Emily Waldon (@EmilyCWaldon) October 7, 2022

We wish Dustin Garneau, who is now 35, the best of luck moving forward.