Detroit Tigers call up hottest hitter following offensive embarrassment

The Detroit Tigers have called up the hottest hitter in their organization and everything is about to turn around!

Ok, that is obviously a HUGE exaggeration but after what was another offensive embarrassment, the Tigers have decided to purchase the contract of 24-year-old outfielder Kerry Carpenter.

Tigers calling up Kerry Carpenter, who will make his MLB debut as the DH on Wednesday. Daz Cameron optioned to Toledo. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 10, 2022

In case you have not heard of Carpenter, he has belted 30 home runs and has 75 RBIs between Erie (Double-A) and Toledo (Triple-A) Toledo. In 33 games in Toledo, Carpenter was hitting .342 with an OPS of 1.10.

“He is going DH and make his Major League debut (Wednesday),” manager AJ Hinch said following the game.

Carpenter was originally selected by the Tigers in the 19th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

To make room for Carpenter, the Tigers have optioned OF Daz Cameron back to Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers will make another move prior to today’s game to clear a spot on their 40-man roster.

