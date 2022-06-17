Riley Greene is on his way to The Show!

According to reports, the Detroit Tigers are calling up top prospect Riley Greene.

Evan Woodberry and others are reporting that Greene will be available for Saturday’s game and he will get the start.

Tigers are bringing up Riley Greene. He will be available and start in tomorrow's game. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) June 17, 2022

Detroit Tigers call up top prospect Riley Greene

The Detroit Tigers just made it official that they will select the contract of Riley Greene on Saturday.

Here. We. Go. Tomorrow we will select the contract of MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 overall prospect, @Greene21Riley. pic.twitter.com/m3XGrCNNe5 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 17, 2022

Greene has reportedly been told the news and he will arrive in Detroit later on tonight so he will not be available for tonight’s game.

As the 2022 season approached, most believed the Tigers would head north with their top two hitting prospects, Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene.

Unfortunately, Greene suffered a broken foot just as Spring Training was about to conclude and he was shut down and forced to go through a rehab process.

Greene has now been with the Mud Hens for 62 at-bats this season and he is batting .274 with one home run and seven RBIs. Greene has also stolen three bases, which is a great indication that the Tigers do not have any concerns at all about his foot.

During the 2021 season, Greene batted .301 with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs while he was with the Erie SeaWolves (AA) and the Toledo Mud Hens (AAA)

