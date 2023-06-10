Detroit Tigers CG Riley Greene, who is currently on the injured list, recently found himself unable to watch his team's games during a six-game road trip due to MLB.TV blackouts. Despite being sidelined with a stress reaction in his left fibula, Greene's passion for the game remained strong, even though he had to listen on the radio.

Detroit Tigers CF Riley Greene says MLB app blacked him out

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Greene talked about how he has not been able to watch his teammates play due to the MLB.TV blackout rules.

“I was sitting here not doing much,” said Greene, who stayed in Detroit and didn't travel with the Tigers for the first time in his MLB career. “Listening to Dan Dickerson because the MLB app blacked me out.”

But now, despite being on the injured list, Greene is back with his teammates, and he eagerly anticipates accompanying the Tigers on their upcoming four-game set in Minneapolis against the Twins

“I'm so excited to be with the boys,” Greene said, “and not being by myself.”

The Bottom Line – Waiting for the Comeback

Sporting an inflatable brace on his lower left leg in the clubhouse, Greene is facing a potential absence of six weeks as he recuperates from a stress reaction in his left fibula. It's worth noting that this injury, while significant, is not as severe as a stress fracture. Greene is clearly excited about getting back to the Tigers as soon as possible, and considering how the Tigers have played without him, you can bet the feeling is mutual.