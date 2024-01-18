Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Tigers claim RHP Devin Sweet off waivers

The Detroit Tigers claim RHP Devin Sweet off waivers for their latest offseason addition. Photo Credit - Steven Bisig - USA Today Sports

The Detroit Tigers claim RHP Devin Sweet off waivers for their latest offseason addition.

The offseason efforts of Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris are in full swing, and the team has achieved its first waivers transaction by claiming right-handed pitcher Devin Sweet from the San Francisco Giants. In a corresponding move, Tyler Nevin was designated for assignment.

Detroit Tigers claim RHP

Detroit Tigers claim RHP Devin Sweet off waivers from the San Francisco Giants

Sweet signed with the Seattle Mariners as an undrafted free agent, primarily playing in the minors. He made his MLB debut in September of the past year but was subsequently designated for assignment (DFA'd) and claimed by the Oakland Athletics.

After being DFA'd yet again, he was claimed by the Giants. The Tigers mark the fourth MLB organization that Sweet has joined.

Detroit Tigers Spring Training

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Tigers' offseason work continues under President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris
  2. They've claimed RHP Devin Sweet off waivers from the San Francisco Giants, his 4th MLB team
  3. In a corresponding move, they've DFA'd Tyler Nevin

Bottom Line: Sweet provides good pitching depth

Sweet posted a 2.25 ERA with 11 walks and 57 strikeouts in the minors last season. In the majors, he allowed 10 runs over 8.2 innings of work.

It's anticipated that he will spend the majority of his time with the Toledo Mud Hens and be available for a call-up in the event of an injury to one of Detroit's regular pitchers.

