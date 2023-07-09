Detroit Tigers could land ‘Mini Mike Trout’ in 2023 MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, presenting an opportunity to secure a highly talented outfielder who has drawn comparisons to future Hall of Fame OF, Mike Trout. The outcome of this draft selection could significantly impact the Tigers' future success on the field.

The Detroit Tigers enter the 2023 MLB draft with high hopes, holding the third overall pick under the leadership of their new president of baseball operations, Scott Harris. One player who has caught their attention is outfielder Dylan Crews, who has been referred to as the “mini Mike Trout” due to his exceptional skills and potential. Alongside Crews, another college outfielder, Wyatt Langford from the University of Florida, is also on the Tigers' radar.

“The top five is a very clear top five,” ESPN draft expert Kiley McDaniel said. “It is the best top five in a dozen years. I think 2005 is the last year that seems to be a real candidate to go head-to-head. If the top five is really good, and the rest of the draft isn't notably terrible, that means it's going to be the best draft because the top defines it.”

“I think they want a college bat,” McDaniel said. “These guys are the toolsy college bats that traditional scouts will be into. Crews, I think, is a little more polished, a little more definitely, a little better approach and launch-angle optimization. He is probably the safest. I think Langford scratches the itch that Conner and Metzler may have from a traditional scouting background. This is new, this isn't seven years of history, this is more upside, this is more exciting.”

When does the 2023 MLB Draft begin?

The first round of the draft commences on Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and the Tigers will make three selections overall, picking at Nos. 3, 37, and 45. Experts have praised the talent pool available in this year's draft, considering it to be the strongest in over a decade. The consensus top five picks include Dylan Crews, Wyatt Langford, right-hander Paul Skenes, outfielder Walker Jenkins, and outfielder Max Clark.

Dylan Crews is the real deal

Dylan Crews has garnered attention for his remarkable offensive and defensive abilities during his three-year career at LSU. The 21-year-old right-handed hitter earned the nickname “Mini-Mike Trout” due to his impressive production. In his junior season, Crews boasted a .426 batting average with 18 home runs, 71 walks, and 46 strikeouts in 71 games. He finished the season with an insanely impressive 1.280 OPS.

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Crews' impressive college career culminated in reaching base safely in 75 consecutive games, including all 71 games played in 2023. His potential impact on the Tigers' roster is substantial, especially considering his prior experience playing alongside Riley Greene, the Tigers' No. 5 overall pick in 2019, during their time together on Team USA.

The Detroit Tigers reportedly have their sights set on landing a highly talented college hitter in the upcoming 2023 MLB draft. Dylan Crews, who has been compared to the legendary Mike Trout, is a player who possesses the skills and potential to transform the Tigers' lineup.