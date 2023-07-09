Riley Greene goes yard in 2nd game back with Detroit Tigers [Video]

The Detroit Tigers were in need of an offensive punch, and they got it with the return of Riley Greene to the lineup on Saturday. In his first at-bat yesterday, he reached first base – and he followed that up this afternoon with a no-doubter of a home run.

Greene gave the Tigers the 1-0 lead over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays when he took pitcher Chris Bassitt deep to right field on a full count. It was his 6th home run of the season and his first since making his return to the lineup from the Injured List.

Key Points

This afternoon is only the 2nd game back for Riley Greene

He hit a single in his first at-bat yesterday in his return

He followed that up today with his 6th home run

Bottom Line

The offense for the Tigers undoubtedly hit a snag when Greene went down with a stress fracture in his left fibula and landed on the Injured List.

We're thankful to have him back in the lineup and already seeing him contribute offensively! Let's keep it going!