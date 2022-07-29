We are just days away from the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline and we will soon know which Detroit Tigers players are shipped out of town. One of those players is Tigers’ closer, Gregory Soto.

Soto, who is still just 27, currently has 18 saves for the Tigers, while posting a 2.43 ERA and a 1.170 WHIP over 35 appearances (33.1 innings pitched)

But according to our Detroit Sports Nation’s own Tyler Kotila, who also happens to be a National Scouting Coordinator for Perfect Game, Soto’s trade value may not be as high as it seems.

Here is some of what Kotila had to say about Soto in a recent article:

Soto is always good for the two-run or three-run blown save or at least blown lead from time to time. That cannot be an attractive look for a team looking for trusting pitching depth. Let’s play the hypothetical game for a second. Given Soto’s success, the Tigers are shopping him, and they call up the Los Angeles Dodgers, trying to market the lefty.

In what world will the Dodgers give the ball to Soto with a postseason game and possibly the entire season on the line? It could be an overreaction. Ther are unsung heroes in the postseason every single year, including relievers who turn out to dominate the opposition. I do not feel like Soto will be high on a competing team’s list of relief help options.

Detroit Tigers CP Gregory Soto named as ‘dream target’ for AL contender

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Gregory Soto, along with Joe Mantiply of the Arizona Diamondbacks, would be dream trade targets for an American League contender.

That team is the Houston Astros.

The Astros need a left-handed reliever. They have none on the active roster. Gregory Soto of the Tigers and Joe Mantiply of the Diamondbacks would be the dream trade targets for Houston to fill that void. I’d also like to see the Astros make a run at Contreras to improve their offense at the catcher position. I’ve also heard they’ve shown interest in Bell. And you can never get enough starting pitching, so why not try to land Castillo, like every other contender, too?

Nation, do you think the Detroit Tigers will trade Gregory Soto? If so, what do you think they can get in a return package?

