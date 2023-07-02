Detroit Tigers defeat Rockies thanks to ‘crazy swings’

Make that a series victory for the Detroit Tigers, who defeated the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field today thanks to 12 runs scored despite being outhit 14-12. Detroit is now 37-46 in 2023 and just four games back of the Minnesota Twins for the American League Central division lead.

The bats came alive today for the Detroit Tigers

The high Denver altitude didn't do anything to quiet down Detroit's offense today, as they were aided by a pair of grand slams. Javier Baez got things going in the 1st inning with his first grand slam as a Tiger, which also scored Zach McKinstry, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter.

8th career grand slam for Javier Baez! 🔥





Jake Marisnick would follow that up with a grand slam of his own in the 8th inning, which would score Matt Vierling, Zach Short, and Jake Rogers.

Today marked the first time since 2009 that the Tigers hit a pair of grand slams in the same game.

It was the ‘crazy swings' that powered the Detroit Tigers today

“It’s huge, you know to start and score in the first and keeping the lead was hard, but both teams made adjustments during the game, and we hit the ball pretty well and we scored a lot of runs,” Baez would say.

Manager A.J. Hinch had a special term for what took place today with the “crazy swings” that powered the Tigers to the win.

“It’s like a Coors Field special, I mean it never ends. Fortunately for us, we hung in there with some really big swings and you never feel comfortable, and the score kinda shows it,” Hinch said to reporters after the game. “They chipped away as well and played the whole game, we just ended up with more swings than they did, but these were some crazy games.”

Wrapping It Up

The Tigers have a chance to seize some of this momentum and further carve into Minnesota's lead in the division.

They'll next face the Oakland Athletics, who are a full 40 games below the .500 mark at just 23-63, in a three-game series at Comerica Park starting tomorrow night. Let's hope the Tigers can take advantage of the struggling A's and string together some more wins!