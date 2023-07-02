Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Tigers News Reports

Michael Lorenzen to represent Detroit Tigers in 2023 MLB All-Star Game

By W.G. Brady
60
0

According to the Detroit Tigers, SP Michael Lorenzen has been selected for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Lorenzen is currently in his first season with the Tigers, and this will be his first All-Star appearance since coming to the Big Leagues in 2015.

Michael Lorenzen 2023 MLB All-Star Game

Lorenzen is heading to the All-Star Game

So far this season, Lorenzen, who is 31, is currently 2-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 14 starts. He has struck out 62 batters in 82 innings of work. In his career, he is 33-35 with a 4.12 ERA. Lorenzen is the first Tigers pitcher to make the All-Star Game since Michael Fulmer did so in 2017.

Other Options?

At the beginning of the season, it looked like OF Riley Greene was well on his way to making the All-Star team, but when an injury took him out of the mix, it was slim picking. The only other Tigers that really could have been selected are Alex Lange and Jason Foley.

Previous article
Tyler Bertuzzi signs with Toronto Maple Leafs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Red Wings NotesPaul Tyler -

Tyler Bertuzzi signs with Toronto Maple Leafs

Tyler Bertuzzi is on his way to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.