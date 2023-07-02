Michael Lorenzen to represent Detroit Tigers in 2023 MLB All-Star Game

According to the Detroit Tigers, SP Michael Lorenzen has been selected for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Lorenzen is currently in his first season with the Tigers, and this will be his first All-Star appearance since coming to the Big Leagues in 2015.

Lorenzen is heading to the All-Star Game

So far this season, Lorenzen, who is 31, is currently 2-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 14 starts. He has struck out 62 batters in 82 innings of work. In his career, he is 33-35 with a 4.12 ERA. Lorenzen is the first Tigers pitcher to make the All-Star Game since Michael Fulmer did so in 2017.

Other Options?

At the beginning of the season, it looked like OF Riley Greene was well on his way to making the All-Star team, but when an injury took him out of the mix, it was slim picking. The only other Tigers that really could have been selected are Alex Lange and Jason Foley.