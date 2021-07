Sharing is caring!

Tuesday night’s game did not go as planned for the Detroit Tigers as they fell to the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of their 3-game series.

Following the game, the Tigers announced that they have optioned RHP Bryan Garcia to Triple A Toledo.

A corresponding move will be made prior to Wednesday’s game.

