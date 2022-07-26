Detroit Tigers fans show up for ‘Fire Avila Night’ at Comerica Park [Photos]

In case you had not heard, Tuesday was ‘Fire Avila Night’ at Comerica Park as the Detroit Tigers hosted the San Diego Padres.

As you can see in the photos and video below, Tigers fans showed up for “Fire Avila Night” with signs, paper bags to put over their heads, and their voice to chant “FIRE AVILA!” throughout the game.

Here are some of the tweets we found showing photos and video from Tuesday’s game.

Thoughts: The tipping point for the Detroit Tigers

Love that I can hear “Fire Avila” chants on the broadcast — Josh Augdahl 〽️: Certified 🪀 Fan™️ (@UMFanAugdahl) July 27, 2022

