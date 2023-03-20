Detroit Tigers make decision on Alex Faedo, 6 others

We are just 10 days away from the Detroit Tigers playing on Opening Day, and on Monday, they announced a flurry of roster moves. Just moments ago, the Tigers announced they have optioned Alex Faedo and Edwin Uceta to Toledo. In addition, Kervin Castro, Miguel Diaz, Miguel Del Pozo, Brendon Davis, and have been reassigned to Minor League camp. With those moves, the Tigers' spring training roster is now at 41 players. The season will begin on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 30, and the Tigers' home opener is against the Boston Red Sox on April 6.

Alex Faedo misses Detroit Tigers Opening Day Roster

Despite starting 12 games for the Tigers' pitching staff in 2022, Faedo faced a difficult road to securing a spot in Detroit's rotation for the start of the upcoming season. This was due to the team's signing of free agent starters Matthew Boyd and Michael Lorenzen, as well as the return of Spencer Turnbull from Tommy John surgery. Faedo's chances were not improved by his performance in spring training, during which he allowed seven runs on 11 hits and three walks in just 5.1 innings. As a result, the 27-year-old right-hander has been optioned to Toledo, but he remains a strong candidate for a call-up should the Tigers require a spot starter during the 2023 season.