The Detroit Tigers will have to wait longer for the return of Kerry Carpenter as a setback occurred during his rehab process. While starting his hitting progression this past weekend, the 25-year-old reported mild discomfort while going through tee work, due to his right shoulder sprain injury. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch expressed a “natural concern level” and stated that they would have to wait until Carpenter can do more and slow down his progression. Carpenter is scheduled to be re-evaluated at the end of this week.

Detroit Tigers get bad news regarding OF Kerry Carpenter

Prior to Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Indians, Hinch gave an injury update on Carpenter, and it was not favorable for the Tigers.

“Natural concern level,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said before Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. “We're going to have to wait until he can do a little bit more and slow his progression down a little bit more.”

“The good news of reintegrating him into that pretty soon will probably determine how much concern we have,” Hinch said. “If we can get him going, but he was sore, so he's out.”

Bottom Line – A Setback for Carpenter and the Tigers

Carpenter's injury setback is a cause for concern for the Tigers, who are looking to develop their young players and rebuild their team. As they await his return, they will need to adjust their plans and continue to evaluate their options for the outfield.